Apology and correction: Angus Buchan and Mmusi Maimane

On Tuesday, November 28, The Times and TimesLIVE published a column by Tom Eaton, titled, "God's homophobic cowboy lassos Maimane".

It has since come to our attention that DA leader Mmusi Maimane did not attend Friday's session in Parliament that was addressed by Angus Buchan. The column centred on the assumption that Maimane was there, and was critical of his implied association with Buchan.

It was in fact Maimane's wife, Natalie, who attended the session. As a result, we have withdrawn the column from publication on our website and apologise unreservedly for any harm the column may have caused.