Ideas

Apology and correction: Angus Buchan and Mmusi Maimane

28 November 2017 - 13:32 By TimesLIVE
Evangelist Angus Buchan leads the National Day of Prayer on April 22, 2017 in Bloemfontein.
Evangelist Angus Buchan leads the National Day of Prayer on April 22, 2017 in Bloemfontein.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath

On Tuesday, November 28, The Times and TimesLIVE published a column by Tom Eaton, titled, "God's homophobic cowboy lassos Maimane".

It has since come to our attention that DA leader Mmusi Maimane did not attend Friday's session in Parliament that was addressed by Angus Buchan. The column centred on the assumption that Maimane was there, and was critical of his implied association with Buchan.

It was in fact Maimane's wife, Natalie, who attended the session. As a result, we have withdrawn the column from publication on our website and apologise unreservedly for any harm the column may have caused.

Most read

  1. Apology and correction: Angus Buchan and Mmusi Maimane Ideas
  2. EDITORIAL | Police are neglecting oath to serve and protect Ideas
  3. EDITORIAL | Cops must not botch this shocking case Ideas
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Zimbabwe hoodwinked Ideas
  5. TOM EATON | Behind closed doors and clenched teeth‚ Zuma’s dinner for seven Ideas

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
X