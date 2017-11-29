State of the nation: We're going the same way as our northern neighbour

Black Friday arrived on these shores in triplicate last week.

First there was the chaotic retail therapy which saw smashed shopping mall windows, crashed e-commerce websites and big bargains as South Africans went shopping.

Second there was Robert Mugabe's inglorious end as the 93-year-old despot gave way to a 75-year-old successor with, to be diplomatic, slender democratic credentials.

Mugabe's decades of tyranny at least defied the outcome to which Thomas More - nemesis of King Henry VIII - gave voice more than 500 years ago.

Mugabe, like More, is a Catholic, but unlike More, he is no saint. The Zimbabwean dictator disproved More's prophesy: "Sola mors tyrannicida est" - death is the only way to be rid of tyrants.

The third, and for long-suffering South Africans, perhaps the worst instalment of Black Friday arrived late in the evening when we received our credit downgrade to junk status from S&P Global Ratings.

There is a common thread between all three Black Friday events.

On the Mugabe presidency's end - and we can only hope his successor is not even worse - there is a direct connection between them and us. Specifically, how and when things started to go pearshaped in our northern neighbour and our own dire current financial straits. Both S&P Global Ratings and another rating agency, Moody's (who have given us a slight stay of execution), point it out in their ratings reports.

We associate Mugabeism with rigged elections, violence against his opponents and farm invasions. But there is a lesson, perhaps several of them, which points to the connection between his great age and his economic immiseration of a once prosperous country.