YOGI NDINISA | Bridging histories: reflections from Rwandan, South African youth on 30 years of resilience and reckoning

The scars of the past are still visible in our communities, but so too are the seeds of renewal and reconciliation

25 April 2024 - 21:40 By Yogi Chelsea Ndinisa

Thirty years ago, two pivotal events reshaped the African continent: the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and the dawn of democracy in South Africa...

