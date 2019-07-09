No, SA politicians, you aren’t the victims. The people you’re ignoring are

Luthando* is very, very tired. His mouth, usually quick to soften into a lopsided, matinee-idol grin, is a hard, tight line, and there is no banter with his regular customers.

He has many reasons to be exhausted. He and his partner had a baby girl some months ago. He has to wake up at 4am to get to his job on time. The restaurant where he works is always short-staffed.



