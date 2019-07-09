Ideas

No, SA politicians, you aren’t the victims. The people you’re ignoring are

Tom Eaton Columnist
09 July 2019 - 08:00
South African politicians in parliament. File photo
South African politicians in parliament. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Luthando* is very, very tired. His mouth, usually quick to soften into a lopsided, matinee-idol grin, is a hard, tight line, and there is no banter with his regular customers. 

He has many reasons to be exhausted. He and his partner had a baby girl some months ago. He has to wake up at 4am to get to his job on time. The restaurant where he works is always short-staffed. 

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | No, SA politicians, you aren’t the victims. The people you’re ... Ideas
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | While our leaders trade childish insults, SA is racing to its ... Ideas
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA is a nation of whiners – it’s about time we were problem ... Ideas
  4. The rich would be fools to pay a wealth tax to Zuma’s cronies Ideas
  5. OPINION | For how long will white people be Ray Charles about white privilege? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

JMPD officer pins woman down.
Incredible footage of two leopards fighting while prey escapes
X