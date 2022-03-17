Xenophobia in SA: how family members influenced Nigerians to flee or stay

The strategies of return showed how the family was pivotal in reaching decisions of who, how and when to return.

In some instances, affected Nigerian families in SA decided to reduce potential victimisation by sending their children to their families in Nigeria while the father and mother remained in SA.

A 12-year female returnee from Ogun State expressed this as follows: “The crisis in town and the discrimination in my school become unbearable. So my parents decided that my sister and I should come back home to continue with our studies. We lived in Johannesburg with our parents. People are dying and their shops are burnt. Our parents are still in SA. They will soon join us.”

Chinasa, a 33-year-old Nigerian, lived in Pretoria and returned with her child but her husband stayed in SA temporarily.

She said: “I came back with my child. My husband will join us later. I thank God I am home now, at least this is my country. I am ready to face the challenges here. I know it is not easy coming back home with nothing, but my life is first.”

Those who stayed

But some families prevented family members returning. In some cases this involved husbands refusing to give their wives their approval to flee SA, or refusing to give permission for children to return.

One respondent explained: “Some women who wished to leave [return to Nigeria] with their children were asked to present letters of consent from their husbands. Many of them who could not provide the letters were also said to have gone back home after spending several hours at the airport.”