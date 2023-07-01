Lifestyle

This is South Africans' favourite European holiday destination

01 July 2023 - 15:05
A view of Santorini Island's Oia.
A view of Santorini Island's Oia.
Image: Wiki Commons

With world travel in full swing post-Covid, more South Africans are jetting out of the country to enjoy well-deserved breaks abroad and Greece tops the list as the favourite European destination for locals and those from other African countries.

According to a new survey by international tour operator CV Villas, the island of Santorini leads the list as Africa’s most Google-searched European holiday destination in 15 countries including South Africa, Cameroon and Ethiopia.

In the survey, which analysed Google search data over the past 12 months to find which European countries are the most popular around the world, the Mediterranean island of Ibiza came in second place and the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife in third place.

Ibiza is the second most popular destination for the likes of Moroccans, Kenyans and Zimbabweans, while another Mediterranean island, Sicily, was found to be interesting enough for some African countries.

Several island destinations, including the Turkish city Antalya, Greek hotspot Mykonos and Spanish islands Mallorca and Tenerife, also proved to be highly searched and favoured among African countries.

Ibiza, also known as the party capital, was also the most searched vacation spot for North and Central America, as well as South America.

For Asians, Santorini comes out on top as the most popular European holiday destination. For Europeans Tenerife takes the first spot.

Pete Brudenell, GM of CV Villas said with global travel now kick-starting, “we wanted to inspire travellers to embark on unforgettable journeys by showing how much Europe has to offer ... from breathtaking landscapes to vibrant nightlife and beach retreats”.

“Looking at the results, it's great to see how European travel is admired around the globe, as well as witness the ongoing curiosity for hidden gems within Europe.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Home affairs extends operating times to meet demand during school holiday

Offices processing smart IDs and passports will be open from 8am to 5.30pm.
News
4 days ago

Sun City going solar with thousands of panels

Sun City, the world-famous hotel, casino and entertainment resort, is planning a huge solar farm that could generate enough electricity to not only ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Finland attempts world's first phone-free tourist island

Visitors to Ulko-Tammio in the Gulf of Finland National Park are being encouraged to look up from their screens and really soak in their surrounds
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. The rise of court flow: why prison baes Nandipha and Thabo love to slay The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Inside influencer’s journey from West Rand to dazzling in ‘Dubai Bling’ Lifestyle
  3. Live like a king and soothe your soul at Sala Beach House, Shaka's Rock, KZN Travel
  4. Israel, Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper: best and worst dressed of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Say goodbye to endless tissue boxes: Your guide to cold and flu relief Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Protests continue in Paris suburb after teen shooting
Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media