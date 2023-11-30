RECIPE | Matapa and prawns to get you in the mood for the holidays
Chef Thapelo Mafatshe shares his take on a classic Mozambican dish served with prawns and pap
Tomorrow officially marks the start of December, the month during which South Africa collectively comes to a standstill as people make their way home to their families or pack their bags for their annual holiday.
Before December 15 arrives, marking the start of many people’s festive leave, there are a few more work days we need to get through.
To keep your spirits strong and get you in the mood for the impending holidays, we asked chef Thapelo Mafatshe for one of his favourite recipes. Thapelo hails from Jan Kempdorp, in the Northern Cape, and now works at Avani Pemba Beach Hotel in Mozambique.
Here he shares his Matapa and prawns recipe, a traditional Mozambican dish made with cassava leaves, which he recommends serving with pap. Enjoy!
MATAPA AND PRAWNS
Ingredients:
500g prawns, peeled and deveined
1 large bunch cassava leaves, washed and finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tomatoes, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup water
1/2 cup peanuts, crushed
Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until they become translucent and fragrant.
- Add the tomatoes to the pot and cook for a few minutes until they soften.
- Stir in the cassava leaves and cook for another 5 minutes, allowing them to wilt.
- In a separate pan, dry roast the crushed peanuts over medium heat until they turn golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Add the prawns to the pot with the cassava leaves, stirring well to ensure they are coated with the tomato and onion mixture.
- Pour in the coconut milk and water, then season with salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cover the pot. Let it cook for about 15-20 minutes, or until the prawns are cooked through.
- Stir in the roasted peanuts and let the dish simmer for an additional 5 minutes.
- Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
- Serve the Matapa with Prawns with rice or pap.