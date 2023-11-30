Lifestyle

RECIPE | Matapa and prawns to get you in the mood for the holidays

Chef Thapelo Mafatshe shares his take on a classic Mozambican dish served with prawns and pap

30 November 2023 - 16:05
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Chef Thapelo Mafatshe shares the recipe for the traditional Mozambican dish made with cassava leaves, which he recommends serving with pap.
Chef Thapelo Mafatshe shares the recipe for the traditional Mozambican dish made with cassava leaves, which he recommends serving with pap.
Image: Supplied

Tomorrow officially marks the start of December, the month during which South Africa collectively comes to a standstill as people make their way home to their families or pack their bags for their annual holiday.

Before December 15 arrives, marking the start of many people’s festive leave, there are a few more work days we need to get through.

To keep your spirits strong and get you in the mood for the impending holidays, we asked chef Thapelo Mafatshe for one of his favourite recipes. Thapelo hails from Jan Kempdorp, in the Northern Cape, and now works at Avani Pemba Beach Hotel in Mozambique.

Here he shares his Matapa and prawns recipe, a traditional Mozambican dish made with cassava leaves, which he recommends serving with pap. Enjoy!

Chef Thapelo Mafatshe's matapa and prawns.
Chef Thapelo Mafatshe's matapa and prawns.
Image: Supplied

MATAPA AND PRAWNS

Ingredients:

500g prawns, peeled and deveined

1 large bunch cassava leaves, washed and finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup water

1/2 cup peanuts, crushed

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic and sauté until they become translucent and fragrant.
  2. Add the tomatoes to the pot and cook for a few minutes until they soften.
  3. Stir in the cassava leaves and cook for another 5 minutes, allowing them to wilt.
  4. In a separate pan, dry roast the crushed peanuts over medium heat until they turn golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.
  5. Add the prawns to the pot with the cassava leaves, stirring well to ensure they are coated with the tomato and onion mixture.
  6. Pour in the coconut milk and water, then season with salt and pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cover the pot. Let it cook for about 15-20 minutes, or until the prawns are cooked through.
  7. Stir in the roasted peanuts and let the dish simmer for an additional 5 minutes.
  8. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.
  9. Serve the Matapa with Prawns with rice or pap.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

RECIPE | This cold beetroot soup will bring soul to your hot afternoons

Chef Ofentse Morake from The Maslow Sandton shares his take on a humble beetroot soup. It’s simply delicious, layered with flavour, spice and ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

No eggs? No problem: egg-free and gluten-free choc chip recipe

Easy and delicious cookies you can try at home
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Whip up some love with former Miss SA Tamaryn Green's potato bake

The model, entrepreneur and doctor shares her mouth watering recipe using her favourite secret ingredients.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 'My illness cover was invaluable,' says this cancer and stroke survivor Lifestyle
  2. Plascon announces its Colour Combination of the Year for 2024 Lifestyle
  3. Looking for romance? 5 of the top signs that are lucky in love Lifestyle
  4. ‘Grateful but devastated’ — Siya and Rachel’s last month in South Africa before ... Lifestyle
  5. Joburg, how do I love thee? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Racial slur used in live stream
Murderer slaps police officer after guilty verdict in court