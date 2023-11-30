RECIPE | Matapa and prawns to get you in the mood for the holidays

Tomorrow officially marks the start of December, the month during which South Africa collectively comes to a standstill as people make their way home to their families or pack their bags for their annual holiday.

Before December 15 arrives, marking the start of many people’s festive leave, there are a few more work days we need to get through.

To keep your spirits strong and get you in the mood for the impending holidays, we asked chef Thapelo Mafatshe for one of his favourite recipes. Thapelo hails from Jan Kempdorp, in the Northern Cape, and now works at Avani Pemba Beach Hotel in Mozambique.

Here he shares his Matapa and prawns recipe, a traditional Mozambican dish made with cassava leaves, which he recommends serving with pap. Enjoy!