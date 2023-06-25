Sun City going solar with thousands of panels
Mega solar farm could make resort self-reliant and light up surrounding villages
25 June 2023 - 00:00
Sun City, the world-famous hotel, casino and entertainment resort, is planning a huge solar farm that could generate enough electricity to not only take itself off the Eskom grid, but light up surrounding villages....
