You're invited to the launch of the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival
Live stream this event on July 26 to find out which jazz giants will be headlining this year's festival
Soulful tunes, joyful grooves and swinging rhythms ... you'll “feel the jazz everywhere” when the annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival returns to Joburg this September.
Now in its 24th year, the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is SA's premier jazz event. Hosted in association with TimesLIVE and Sowetan, the 2023 edition will feature a veritable who's who of the best local and international jazz artists.
The star-studded line-up will be announced at the festival's official launch on Wednesday — and you're invited to live-stream this exclusive event on the TimesLIVE website from 4pm to 8pm. Not only will you be the first to find out which jazz giants will be headlining this year's festival, but there are also some fantastic surprises in store.
Don't miss the virtual launch of the 2023 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival: bookmark this page so you can easily tune in to the live stream.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.
There's now so much more to enjoy on TimesLIVE
Along with stellar news coverage, TimesLIVE now offers subscribers stellar entertainment content too.
With TimesLIVE's expanded entertainment ensemble, you can enjoy a selection of exciting TV series, movies, locally produced documentaries, games and podcasts.
Some highlights for music lovers include:
- The Sessions, a 10-episode TimesLIVE original video series that introduces you to some of the country's hottest young bands and solo artists.
- Gallo Vault Sessions, an insightful six-part podcast, which delves into the origins of SA's music legends by focusing on the history of Gallo Music, Africa's oldest and largest recording company. It highlights the significant contributions Gallo's artists have made to the local music landscape.
Subscribe to TimesLIVE now — there's an array of affordable subscription packages to choose from.
Want to upgrade your existing TimesLIVE subscription to include entertainment access? Click here to DIY online or contact TimesLIVE's client services support team via email at Support@timeslive.co.za or call 010-010-9109.