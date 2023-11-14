Samsung's new range of smartphones prove the future is foldable

Samsung’s new line-up of folding smartphones is here and once again, the tech giant has proven itself to be a leader in the foldables space.

We got to test them out for a few weeks and here’s why we think foldables aren’t just the next big thing, but are here to stay.

Mini phone, mighty innovation

The Z Flip5 may be Samsung’s smaller, more fashionable foldable smartphone but that doesn’t mean it comes short on functionality. Don’t let its fashion-forward exterior fool you into thinking this isn’t a powerful device.

The Z Flip5 is also a huge upgrade from the previous model — the chip, the hinge and the outside display are all new and each come with their own benefits. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is what you’ll find inside Samsung’s S23 and S23 Ultra.

The hinge is the most important aspect of a phone that folds (or in this case, flips) and the Z Flip5’s folding mechanism is incredibly thin. You don’t feel extra thickness bulking up at the back of the phone.

The hinge feels sturdy and you can easily use the phone in different formats — we were surprised how much we liked using it in an “L” shape. The biggest and most noticeable update of the Z Flip5 is the screen – and we’re not talking about what you see when the phone is open.