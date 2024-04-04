128 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood, JHB
Restaurant Week has started, book your spot for cut-price dining
Three cut-price meaty experiences at a trio of Johannesburg restaurants participating in Restaurant Week
Image: Supplied
Petrol prices are up, again. Water and electricity costs are going up and food prices keep rising. So why not treat yourself to a great steak out? Especially now during Restaurant Week — a month of cut-price dining which ends on May 5.
It offers discounted lunches and dinners at selected restaurants around the country and as a meat eater a good steak out always cheers me up when surrounded by depressing news.
I scoured the Restaurant Week list of participating eateries in Johannesburg and found three whose speciality is meat cooked over the flame and all are offering three-course dinners at discounted prices. Here's the meaty offerings from their menus.
CHE ARGENTINE GRILL
128 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood, JHB
Three-course dinner: R395pp
Starters
Empanadas — choose between beef, sweetcorn, ham chicken or spinach
Mains
A choice of the following served with chips or a salad: Asado, short ribs or Aranita, a spider steak
Dessert
Flan Del Rio de La Plata their flagship dessert cream caramel
GAUCHO
67 7th Street, Linden
Three-course dinner: R395pp
Starter
Lamb riblets or chorizo
Mains
300g rump, open flame speciality served with side of your choice
Dessert
Churros or sopaipilla, an Argentinian-style doughnut
THE GRILL JICHANA
Cnr Trywhitt & Sturdee Ave, Rosebank
Three-course dinner: R395 pp
Starter
Grilled marrow bone
Mains
Braised lamb shank, pepper crusted ostrich fillet or 300g chargrilled sirloin
Dessert
New York cheesecake
Seats can be booked at restaurantsweek.com and offer ends May 5.
