Restaurant Week has started, book your spot for cut-price dining

Three cut-price meaty experiences at a trio of Johannesburg restaurants participating in Restaurant Week

04 April 2024 - 13:53
Hilary Biller Columnist
One of the highlights of CHE is the huge open fire that dominates the open kitchen.
Image: Supplied

Petrol prices are up, again. Water and electricity costs are going up and food prices keep rising. So why not treat yourself to a great steak out? Especially now during Restaurant Week — a month of cut-price dining which ends on May 5.

It offers discounted lunches and dinners at selected restaurants around the country and as a meat eater a good steak out always cheers me up when surrounded by depressing news.

I scoured the Restaurant Week list of participating eateries in Johannesburg and found three whose speciality is meat cooked over the flame and all are offering three-course dinners at discounted prices. Here's the meaty offerings from their menus.

CHE ARGENTINE GRILL

128 Jan Smuts Ave, Parkwood, JHB

Three-course dinner: R395pp

Starters

Empanadas — choose between beef, sweetcorn, ham chicken or spinach

Mains

A choice of the following served with chips or a salad: Asado, short ribs or Aranita, a spider steak

Dessert

Flan Del Rio de La Plata their flagship dessert cream caramel

GAUCHO

67 7th Street, Linden

Three-course dinner: R395pp

Starter

Lamb riblets or chorizo

Mains

300g rump, open flame speciality served with side of your choice

Dessert

Churros or sopaipilla, an Argentinian-style doughnut

THE GRILL JICHANA

Cnr Trywhitt & Sturdee Ave, Rosebank

Three-course dinner: R395 pp

Starter

Grilled marrow bone

Mains 

Braised lamb shank, pepper crusted ostrich fillet or 300g chargrilled sirloin

Dessert

New York cheesecake

Seats can be booked at restaurantsweek.com and offer ends May 5.

