10 things to do in Prince Albert

Prince Albert Cycles is owned and run by Arno Botha, who has been cycling since 1987 and, since moving to Prince Albert, now wants to help seasoned riders and novices alike to enjoy cycling in this splendid part of the country. Through the company, you can join up with a group of local cyclists on a ride, book a multi-day tour or simply rent a bike from them and get route advice.
• For the jazz festival, you can book a social ride to explore 42km on back roads and across private farms. Bring your own bike and helmet. R220 for 2.5 hours. Book on Quicket.
9. GO BY FOOT
Twenty kilometres south of Prince Albert, the Swartberg Nature Reserve, a World Heritage Site, lies between the Great Karoo and Klein Karoo, forming a narrow but long stretch of 121,000ha.
It has a variety of day walking and hiking trails, including the Ou Tol circle route (7.4km); Platberg circle route (8.4km) and De Hoek (8.8km) trails. The best time for hiking is April-May and September-October each year, because of the milder weather.
The Swartberg Hiking Trail consists of a web of interlinking loops east of the Swartberg Pass with entry and exit points at the Cango Caves, De Hoek, the top of the Swartberg Pass and the north side of the pass, together with a route up Scholtzkloof to the top of the pass. This is a challenging route that takes two days to complete. The first day covers 12.8km, while the second is 13km.
Note, however, that the climate is extreme, with temperatures often dropping below zero in winter and climbing above 40°C in summer. The mild months of April/May and September/October are the best times to go hiking. Permits are required, which you can get from the Lazy Lizard in Prince Albert or from CapeNature, email reservation.alert@capenature.co.za.
For something far less challenging, the Karoo labyrinth at St John the Baptist Church in Prince Albert, is great for a stroll in quiet contemplation.
10. TWEET AND GREET
Karoo Birding Safaris, owned by SANParks honorary rangers Japie and Ralie Claassen, offers a variety of half- and full-day adventures in their vehicle in search of birds on the Karoo plains, the Swartberg Pass and Gamkaskloof, with options to include short hikes. You can also add a visit to the Cango Caves and the Meiringspoort waterfall.
• A half-day trip is R2,000 for up to three guests. A full day is R3,600.
E-mail karoobirdingpa@gmail.com or call Gita on 081-077-8694.
1) WALK WITH GHOSTS
Registered tour guide and “story weaver” Ailsa Tudhope has been telling Prince Albert’s tales for more than 20 years on walking tours. Setting out at dusk, her Ghost Walk is a lighthearted 90-minute stroll round the streets as night falls, passing 19th- and early-20th-century houses and shops as you learn about the village's hidden skeletons, the characters who once lived here and the ghosts who won’t leave. There is also a visit to a most unusual graveyard.
• Contact Ailsa on 084-673-1710, email story@storyweaver.co.za or visit her website. Walks during the Journey to Jazz Festival can be booked on Quicket. R100 per person (some tickets available at R50).
2) OPT FOR OLIVES
Image: Supplied
Kredouw Olive Estate is on the R407, 24km from Prince Albert. At the Kredouw Olive shop, you can enjoy breakfast and olive oil platters every day of the week, as well as coffees, teas and special treats. You are welcome to ask for an olive oil tasting during opening hours — no charge. The shop also sells clothing in support of local designers, and beauty care products made with their own olive oil.
You can also visit the Kredouw Art Gallery, which showcases the work of owner Louisa Punt-Fouche, her books and her handmade jewellery.
There are four walking trails on the farm and you can also visit the environmental installation of a medicine mandala and the recycled house Baba Yaga — an art installation commemorating the devastating fires that raged on the farm in 2016.
• Call Ian or Louisa Punt on 023-541-1105 (satellite phone) or email karoopunt@gmail.com.
3) TASTE THE GRAPES
Image: Supplied
Fernskloof is a small winery that produces five wines from grapes grown in and around Prince Albert. The magic happens in a small building with both the tasting and production area in one room, meaning visitors can see all the winery’s operations in real time.
• There are a few slots open for booking on Quicket over the festival at R60 per person for a 45-minute tasting. Alternatively, email info@fernskloof.co.za or phone 083-709-6462.
4) LOOK UP
Night Sky Tours will show you the wonders of the cosmos with the help of their secret weapon — a Meade 12" SCT telescope, which lets in a great deal of light, allowing for breathtaking, high-resolution views of celestial objects. The company operates along the Garden Route and in the Klein Karoo.
• During the jazz festival, tours will be available from Wolvekraal Guest Farm. R280 for 90 minutes. Call or WhatsApp Leonardo on 082-862-6135 or book on Quicket.
5) EXPLORE THE PASS
Image: Supplied
John Claassens is a local character who offers drives in his “donkey” (actually, a six-seater Ford Everest). Choose a one-hour trip for sundowners at Eerste Water (First Water), the first spot where oxen and horses could be watered before tackling the big climb to the summit of the Swartberg Pass (R250 per person) or take a 2.5-hour trip to the top of Thomas Bain's masterpiece for some epic scenery and to hear all about the pass’s history (R500). He also can help with overnighting in Gamkaskloof (Die Hel), and is working on trips to Sutherland as well as stargazing experiences. Claassens grew up in the area and is a font of fascinating stories. He also runs the Bougain-Villa guest house in town with his wife, Esme.
• Call or WhatsApp him on 082-575-5133 or email bougainvilla.pa@gmail.com.
6) WANDER INTO NATURE
Seven kilometres out of town, the 113ha Wolwekraal Nature Reserve was established in 2005 by ecologists Dr Richard Dean and Sue Milton-Dean to conserve and generate knowledge about the area's biodiversity. They offer two-hour guided nature walks on which you can enjoy the spectacular scenery and learn more about the natural and cultural history of the area as well as the local geology and botany.
• Phone Sue Milton-Dean on 082-770-0206. Walks during the jazz festival are R180 and can be booked through Quicket.
7) STEP BACK IN TIME
Image: Grobler du Preez
The Fransie Pienaar Museum is named after a local woman and “magpie” who collected a large number of the antiques and artefacts that formed the earliest collection, though it continues to grow through donations by past and present inhabitants of the town. The wide variety of displays include information about Queen Victoria's consort, Prince Albert; a fossil exhibition; musical instruments, glass, porcelain, earthenware, paintings and weapons; and a bedroom filled with old-fashioned furnishings. There are also displays about the construction of the Swartberg Pass; the history of Gamkaskloof and Meiringspoort; the 1890s Gold Rush; and the forced removals of the 60s. And there is a newer exhibition about the life and art of the Karoo artist, philosopher and activist Jan Schoeman, better known as “Outa Lappies”.
• Entrance is R30 for adults, R10 for scholars/students. For the jazz festival, there will be a special “Night at the Museum” on May 2 on which guests will enjoy roosterkoek and witblits (distilled on site in an antique copper still) and learn more about Lappies by the fire. R100. Book on Quicket.
8) TAKE A RIDE
Image: Gallo Images / GO! / Samantha Reinders
