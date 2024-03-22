Award-winning restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts knows a thing or two about not only good but great food. Here is your chance to dine at one of his restaurants at much reduced prices.
His two popular Joburg eateries, The Pot Luck Club and The Shortmarket Club, are participating in the promotion and there's bags of time to take up the special offer. Both eateries are situated in the uber-chic and safe Oxford Parks development on Oxford Road in Rosebank, with plenty of safe parking in the basement.
Both venues are offering four-course lunch prix fixe menus for the extraordinary price of R450 per person from March 29 to October 31 — in time to book for Easter Sunday lunch or save and splash out for a special birthday, anniversary treat or family celebration.
What's on the menus?
Cut-price dining at Luke Dale Roberts’ restaurants in Joburg
Taste the culinary wizard’s superb food at a fraction of the normal price
Image: Alaister Russell
Award-winning restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts knows a thing or two about not only good but great food. Here is your chance to dine at one of his restaurants at much reduced prices.
His two popular Joburg eateries, The Pot Luck Club and The Shortmarket Club, are participating in the promotion and there's bags of time to take up the special offer. Both eateries are situated in the uber-chic and safe Oxford Parks development on Oxford Road in Rosebank, with plenty of safe parking in the basement.
Both venues are offering four-course lunch prix fixe menus for the extraordinary price of R450 per person from March 29 to October 31 — in time to book for Easter Sunday lunch or save and splash out for a special birthday, anniversary treat or family celebration.
What's on the menus?
The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg — R450 per person
The Pot Luck Club, a pioneer in global-inspired small plates, has been a crowd favourite since its inception in Cape Town in 2012. The restaurant has paved the way for the small plate trend with a menu of punchy flavour-forward Asian-inspired plates, memorable cocktails and animated atmosphere.
The Shortmarket Club Johannesburg — R450 per person
The Shortmarket Club offers an upmarket European-style brasserie, presenting modern European cuisine with subtle Asian influences. The prix fixe lunch menu includes:
To book your table and explore the menus at the restaurants visit www.lukedaleroberts.com.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
The chef who deconstructed shepherd’s pie
This trio of exciting new eateries in Jozi will tickle the taste buds
A chat with two female Rosebank restaurant stars, plus recipes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos