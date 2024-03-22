Lifestyle

Cut-price dining at Luke Dale Roberts’ restaurants in Joburg

Taste the culinary wizard’s superb food at a fraction of the normal price

22 March 2024 - 10:00 By Hilary Biller
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chef Luke Dale Roberts. File photo.
Chef Luke Dale Roberts. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Award-winning restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts knows a thing or two about not only good but great food. Here is your chance to dine at one of his restaurants at much reduced prices.

His two popular Joburg eateries, The Pot Luck Club and The Shortmarket Club, are participating in the promotion and there's bags of time to take up the special offer. Both eateries are situated in the uber-chic and safe Oxford Parks development on Oxford Road in Rosebank, with plenty of safe parking in the basement. 

Both venues are offering four-course lunch prix fixe menus for the extraordinary price of R450 per person from March 29 to October 31 — in time to book for Easter Sunday lunch or save and splash out for a special birthday, anniversary treat or family celebration. 

What's on the menus?

The Pot Luck Club Johannesburg — R450 per person

The Pot Luck Club, a pioneer in global-inspired small plates, has been a crowd favourite since its inception in Cape Town in 2012. The restaurant has paved the way for the small plate trend with a menu of punchy flavour-forward Asian-inspired plates, memorable cocktails and animated atmosphere. 

  • Roosterkoek served with whipped butter, baba ganoush, harissa, garlic and marinated olives.
  • Fish sliders dressed with mojo dressing and miso mayo.
  • Smoked beef fillet with black pepper and truffle café au lait.
  • Chickpeas, goats cheese and parmesan fries served with truffle aioli and smoked ketchup.
  • PLC sweets board with nougat, salted chocolate caramel, macaroon and mochi.

  

The Shortmarket Club Johannesburg — R450 per person

The Shortmarket Club offers an upmarket European-style brasserie, presenting modern European cuisine with subtle Asian influences. The prix fixe lunch menu includes:

  • Ciabatta served with smoked butter and wild garlic oil. 
  • Thai sashimi with pad Thai dressing, Nước chấm, coconut yoghurt and togarashi mayo. 
  • Beef  tartare with gochujang dressing, truffle mayo and brioche.
  • Assiette of pork comprising of roasted pork loin, smoked onion purée and bourbon jus.
  • Dulce molten lava with chocolate fondant, peanut butter ice cream and peanut brittle.

 

To book your table and explore the menus at the restaurants visit www.lukedaleroberts.com.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The chef who deconstructed shepherd’s pie

Chef Luke Dale Roberts ushered in some of this fine dining when he took his first South African job after training in France and working there, in ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

This trio of exciting new eateries in Jozi will tickle the taste buds

Rosebank's bustling restaurant scene is on the boil. Hilary Biller and Sanet Oberholzer tried the three new kids on the block.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

A chat with two female Rosebank restaurant stars, plus recipes

Few restaurants in SA are led by female chefs and when a duo whose eateries are a mere block apart in busy Rosebank are granted a one star rating in ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 5 things to know about Nomzamo Mbatha and Cotton On’s school renovation Lifestyle
  2. Cut-price dining at Luke Dale Roberts’ restaurants in Joburg Lifestyle
  3. Six steps to help you get flawless skin like Ariana Grande Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town set to be South Africa’s conference mecca Lifestyle
  5. UK royal Kate shown in first video since surgery, Sun says Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Xola Mlambo reflects on his career on all new episode of Arena Sports Show
Steenhuisen points out raid on speaker's house to president on parliament