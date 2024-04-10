Heard of work smarter? Rather live smarter with Redmi Note 13

The day has arrived — April 10 — and that means that you can finally pick up the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

These new iterations come with the latest advancements in performance, quality and aesthetics — and all priced to beat any competitor.

If you haven’t heard of the Redmi Note 13 series yet, here is an introduction to the Pro models: the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Both devices come with a high-quality 200MP main camera complimented by an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera. Redmi has packed a lot more into these cameras than just a huge number of raw pixels, such as Optical Image Stabilisation and 2X/4X zoom. These help make the most of events such as live performances, sports and races.

With 12GB of RAM on board, capture as many pictures and as much video as you like with zero hiccups, and when it’s time to save your latest masterpiece, file it away in the seemingly endless 512GB of storage.

The 120HZ FHD+ AMOLED screen allows for the pleasurable watching of content, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G introduces a curved screen to the series. Enjoy that view all day with the large 5,000mAh battery.