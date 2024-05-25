Musician and actress Kelly Roland has been in the spotlight after a video of her having a confrontation with a French security guard on the red carpet went viral this week.
The Cannes Film Festival, renowned for its glitz and glamour, witnessed an unexpected and dramatic turn of events when guard Kelendria Trene Rowland lost her composure in a public outburst.
In the video, which has taken social media by storm with shock and curiosity, the Mea Culpa actress can be seen dazzling in a stunning red dress designed by Elie Saab and taking pictures on the red carpet.
Different security guards then direct her to walk up the stairs. As she walks up the stairs she turns to entertain paparazzi, posing for a picture. The female security guard can be seen preventing her from taking pictures when she stops at the stairs posing.
Roland initially held the guard's arm briefly and smiled. Moments later she turned, visibly agitated, and exchanged some words. Though the video has no sound, one can clearly see the singer pointing her index finger angrily at the security guard and telling her:” Don't talk to me like that.”
Speaking about the incident to the media, Roland said: “I have boundaries and I stand by those boundaries. There were other women on that red carpet who did not quite look like me that were not scolded, pushed off, or told to get off. I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers.”
'I stood my ground': Kelly Rowland on losing her cool with French security guard on red carpet
Image: Cannes Film Festival paparazzi/X
Traditionally celebrities walk up the iconic stairs at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the grand entrance to the Palais des Festivals, where the main screenings and events take place. This ritual is a highly anticipated spectacle that embodies the glamour and prestige of the festival.
Rowland featured an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline and intricate lace detailing that added a touch of sophistication. The floor-length dress was complemented by a fitted bodice that showcased Rowland's impeccable style, making her one of the standout appearances on the red carpet.
The Cannes is one of the most prestigious and renowned film festivals in the world, held annually in Cannes, France. New films of all genres from around the globe are showcased, attracting celebrities, filmmakers, and industry professionals who gather to celebrate cinematic achievements and participate in screenings, competitions, and glamorous red carpet events.
Supporters took to social media to defend the 43-year-old acclaimed singer and former Destiny's Child member as many admired her maturity in how she handled the matter while others believed this may have been a racial attack on Kelly.
Here are some social media reactions:
