Midas celebrates its 35th anniversary as an iconic SA auto-supermarket

It wasn't that long ago, comparatively speaking, that a motorist looking for vehicle parts would brace themselves for a journey into the rougher parts of town, look for a small, dusty storefront and then negotiate prices with a person surrounded by hundreds of boxes, sitting behind a counter that had seen better days.

In 1983, things changed. It was the year that the "auto-supermarket" hit local shopping venues and shopping for spares and accessories, and revolutionised automotive shopping for the better.

Along came the Midas chevron - the bright orange-and-black stripes and the bold identity, which pointed the way to gleaming premises, professional salespeople, the counter and a whole lot more choice, with accessories beckoning the car enthusiast everywhere.

It was a store that had that undefinable "new car smell" – that distinct smell that's addictive to petrolheads. Midas had arrived, and it wasn't long before stores had opened across the country.

This was much to the delight of customers who now didn't have to travel far to find a store and could look forward to one-stop shopping, advice and even a helping hand. The world had changed for local car DIY enthusiasts and people from the automotive trade looking for a steady source of reasonably priced parts.

"The vision was to provide customers with well-stocked stores where merchandise could be touched and examined before being purchased," says Shannon Drake, national franchise manager at Midas.

"A decision was made to introduce this concept into the automotive parts and accessories segment of the market, reinforcing it with a name synonymous with saving money, and a unique home-grown, game-changing store was born.

"The business model was ideal from two points of view. It enabled the group to establish an outlet for automotive wholesalers within the group, and opened up a retail concept that could be franchised and create its presence across the country."