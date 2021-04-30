WIN | Take part in an action-packed Range Rover driving experience

Together, their early films redefined the action movie genre with smash hits like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.

Now, for the first time in more than 15 years, superstar Jason Statham and visionary director Guy Ritchie team up for the explosive revenge thriller Wrath of Man.

The movie, which opens on Friday April 30, stars Statham as a mysterious and wild-eyed new security guard for a cash truck, called H, who surprises his co-workers when he unleashes precision skills during a heist.

H initially appears to be a quiet, keep-your-head-down type simply there to do a job and earn a living. But when he becomes the target of an attempted robbery, his formidable skills are revealed. Not only is he an expert marksman who’s equally adept at hand-to-hand combat, but H is also fearless, ruthless and lethal.

Soon, the marksman's ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.

Win an amazing driving experience

There is a Range Rover HSE V8 Supercharged featured in the film, and to commemorate the release of Wrath of Man, Jaguar Land Rover SA is offering two lucky TimesLIVE readers the opportunity to put a Range Rover through its paces at the Jaguar Land Rover Experience in Lonehill, Johannesburg.