Bold, aggressive style enhancements for reimagined Toyota Fortuner

The 2023 Toyota Fortuner, a trusted brand in the medium SUV segment, has a flaunting dramatic catamaran-inspired look that showcases a bolder, more aggressive design..

The latest iteration of the Fortuner includes subtle, yet impactful interior updates, including an new interior colour palette for flagship models, ensuring this iconic SUV remains at the top of the best-seller list.

Bold new styling

Toyota’s reimagined Fortuner takes a decidedly more striking design direction with catamaran-inspired elements. These are particularly noticeable at the extremities of the vehicle, which mimic a catamaran’s twin hulls.

The new, sharply angular front and rear bumper, featuring exclusive, aero-corner moulding, is complemented by black trapezoidal fog lamp housings upfront and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear — reinforcing this newfound style aggression.

Further, the 2.8l models have exclusively designed headlamps comprising split-quad LEDs with a waterfall LED line guide signature, in combination with the LED L-shaped daytime running lamps and apron-framing LED indicator lamps (featuring sequential functionality on 2.8 models), tie up the front end’s more modern look.

The profile of the reimagined Fortuner has also been subtly tidied up. The two-tone black and metal 18-inch multilayered, machine-cut finished alloys (now standard across the range) provide the final flourish.

For maximum impact, Fortuner 2.8l customers can specify the new bi-tone colour option, which pairs a black roof (including spoiler, garnish, outer mirror housings and shark fin antenna) with the exclusive platinum pearl white exterior.

Platinum pearl white is now also available across the range.

Overall, this Fortuner looks aggressive and edgier, which is on trend for Toyota’s global SUV and crossover models.