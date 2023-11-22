Bold, aggressive style enhancements for reimagined Toyota Fortuner
Dramatic catamaran-inspired exterior meets refined new interior in 2023’s edgier design
The 2023 Toyota Fortuner, a trusted brand in the medium SUV segment, has a flaunting dramatic catamaran-inspired look that showcases a bolder, more aggressive design..
The latest iteration of the Fortuner includes subtle, yet impactful interior updates, including an new interior colour palette for flagship models, ensuring this iconic SUV remains at the top of the best-seller list.
Bold new styling
Toyota’s reimagined Fortuner takes a decidedly more striking design direction with catamaran-inspired elements. These are particularly noticeable at the extremities of the vehicle, which mimic a catamaran’s twin hulls.
The new, sharply angular front and rear bumper, featuring exclusive, aero-corner moulding, is complemented by black trapezoidal fog lamp housings upfront and L-shaped reflector inserts at the rear — reinforcing this newfound style aggression.
Further, the 2.8l models have exclusively designed headlamps comprising split-quad LEDs with a waterfall LED line guide signature, in combination with the LED L-shaped daytime running lamps and apron-framing LED indicator lamps (featuring sequential functionality on 2.8 models), tie up the front end’s more modern look.
The profile of the reimagined Fortuner has also been subtly tidied up. The two-tone black and metal 18-inch multilayered, machine-cut finished alloys (now standard across the range) provide the final flourish.
For maximum impact, Fortuner 2.8l customers can specify the new bi-tone colour option, which pairs a black roof (including spoiler, garnish, outer mirror housings and shark fin antenna) with the exclusive platinum pearl white exterior.
Platinum pearl white is now also available across the range.
Overall, this Fortuner looks aggressive and edgier, which is on trend for Toyota’s global SUV and crossover models.
Subtle interior refinements
Leather is standard across the Fortuner range, but the package is further elevated for 2.8l customers with the adoption of a new dual-tone colour palette that harmoniously pairs black and maroon leather.
Matching maroon stitching adorns various surfaces, providing a striking counterpoint to the predominantly black trim.
There were several interior refinements made to the 2022 model. These included an upgrade to dual-zone climate control for 2.8l models, a panoramic view monitor with selectable view for the range-topping VX grade and, for audiophiles, a major spec up to the 11-speaker JBL premium audio system.
The on-board satellite navigation function was deleted due to the preferred usage of Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, which is a standard feature.
Continuous enhancement of safety, convenience features
It must be said that the current generation Fortuner is a very different beast to what it was when it launched back in 2016.
A particularly significant safety upgrade was made for the 2022 model year (2.8 models only). To further bolster active safety, a lane-keeping system with land departure alert, blind spot monitor rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and a brake-synchronised pre-crash system were added as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technologies.
Additionally, at that time all Fortuner models received an enhanced smart entry system with additional security measures.
Of course, this is over and above an already comprehensive safety kit with standard items such as a full set of airbags including driver knee and curtain bags as well as must-have equipment such as ABS with electronic brake force distribution, vehicle stability control and traction control.
There is electronic active traction control in VX models that automatically detects wheelspin and distributes torque between front and rear wheels to suppress unnecessary wheelspin and control skidding.
Other Fortuner-specific items on the standard menu include hill assist control and trailer sway control. The latter automatically detects excessive movement of the trailer and uses brakes and engine power to help reduce sway.
All 4x4 grades offer a low-range transfer case for enhanced off-road ability (2.8 4x4 variants chip in with downhill assist control as well), while all Fortuner grades incorporate a rear differential lock as standard.
Engine line-up and transmissions
The Fortuner is offered with the choice of two engines headlined by the strong and durable 2.8l turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, developing a meaty 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque — it’s mated exclusively with the six-speed automatic transmission.
The 2.4 GD-6 produces a healthy 110kW and 400Nm and is available in both six-speed manual and six-speed auto transmission configurations.
Peace of mind
All Fortuner models are covered by the three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine services/90,000km service plan.
Service intervals are set at 10,000km and customers can purchase a variety of service plan and warranty extensions from their nearest Toyota dealer, of which there are 220 countrywide.
This article was sponsored by Toyota.
