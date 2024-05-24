Win your share of R25,000 worth of prizes this Father's Day

Help dad stay cool, calm and collected when life throws a spanner in the works.
Midas is giving away 10 automotive emergency hampers. Each is packed with goodies including an 8000mAh mini jump-starter and power pack and a 150psi rechargeable air compressor.
To enter, SMS "MIDAS" and your name to 33089.
SMSes charged at R1.50. Free SMSes do not apply. Terms and conditions* apply.
Ignition TV Midas Father’s Day Competition Terms & Conditions:
- Competition runs from May 27 2024 to June 17 2024.
- The closing date for the competition is binding and no late entries will be considered.
- Prizes will be drawn on June 18 2024.
- Entrants may enter as many times as they wish.
- For SMS entries, SMS the keyword MIDAS + “YOUR NAME” to 33089. SMSes cost R1.50. Free SMSes do not apply.
- The prizes are not transferable and may not be exchanged for cash or any other goods.
- Prizes will be delivered via courier.
- Competitions will be governed and construed in accordance with the laws of South Africa.
- Competitions are limited to South African citizens and are open to all, except employees, directors, members, partners, agents, suppliers and/or consultants and their immediate family members, business partners or associates of the relevant company, its associated companies and all participating retail outlets.
- Any person who has not yet attained the age of majority should be duly assisted by a parent or legal guardian in entering the competition and/or using any prize.
- If the selected winner cannot be contacted, is ineligible or fails to timeously claim a prize, the prize may be forfeited at the discretion of the judges and an alternative winner may be selected.
- Prizes may differ from the prizes advertised.
- The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- The winners will be notified telephonically.
- Winners’ names may be publicly announced and by accepting and/or using a prize, winners agree to the use of their names, photographs, voices and/or likenesses for the purpose of advertising, trade or promotion without further compensation.
- The promoters reserve the right to amend, modify or change these rules without notice, at any time during the competition.
- Participation in this competition constitutes acceptance of these rules.
- By entering into this competition, all entrants and winners agree to indemnify the sponsor and the channel, its associated companies, all participating retail outlets and employees, directors, members, partners, agents, suppliers and/or consultants of the company, its associated companies and all participating retail outlets against any costs, damages, liability, penalties or claims of any nature whatsoever arising out of, and their participation in the competition, its associated companies and all participating retail outlets.
- The winners agree to accept and use the prize at their own risk.
- If required by the minister for trade and industry, the Lotteries Board or for any other reason whatsoever, the client will be entitled to terminate the competition immediately without notice to entrants. In such an event all entrants hereby waive any rights which they may have against the sponsor/client and acknowledge that they will have no recourse or claim of any nature whatsoever against the sponsor/client, its associated companies, all participating retail outlets, and/or directors, members, partners, employees, agents, suppliers, consultants, subsidiaries, its associated companies and/or the participating retail outlets.
- Winners may be required to sign and return a release of liability, declaration of eligibility and a publicity consent agreement, when accepting the prize.
