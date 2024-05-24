Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi Hernández, the LaLiga club said on Friday, four weeks after confirming him in the job for the 2024-2025 campaign.
“Today [Friday] FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-2025 season,” Barcelona said.
“Barcelona thank Xavi for his work as coach as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain and wishes him every future success.
“He will be coaching the team for the last time in Sunday's game away to Sevilla.”
Barcelona sack Xavi Hernandez as manager
Image: Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
