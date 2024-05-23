New Models

Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed unveiled in Monaco

23 May 2024 - 10:57 By Motoring Staff
Lewis Hamilton attended the launch of the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed in Monaco on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Wednesday saw the world premiere of the new Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed in an exclusive setting on the sidelines of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix.

This striking sports car was unveiled on a floating pontoon in the harbour of the principality with Mercedes-AMG Formula One drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. 

An intriguing preview of the first model in the German carmaker's limited Mythos series, the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed is essentially an SL Roadster with its roof, windscreen and A-pillars removed. Replacing these key structural elements is a Halo system inspired by the safety device mandatory on all Formula One cars since 2018.

“The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed offers a glimpse of the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure,” said Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe.

“Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses. As the concept of our first Mythos vehicle, it embodies the highest level of exclusivity. Design elements such as the Halo also create a Formula One feeling.” 

The front of the concept model boasts an aggressive “shark nose” design that borrows much from the marque's flagship Mercedes‑AMG One. There's a wide lower air intake and an aerodynamically optimised sportive bonnet with an additional air outlet. Small, transparent deflectors at the front and sides direct the wind over the cockpit.

Other key features include a low silhouette, front and rear wheels with unique carbon fibre covers, side-sill panelling with aero flics and an extra wide rear apron. The two flying buttresses behind the seats are reminiscent of legendary racing cars such as the 300 SLR, in which Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia. 

A custom clock designed by IWC Schaffhausen is set on the vehicle's dashboard.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

The eye-catching paintwork — in a colour gradient from Le Mans red to graphite grey with a black AMG pattern — alludes to the colour scheme of the victorious Mercedes car at the 1924 Targa Florio. It was painted red, which was typically reserved for Italian vehicles. German race cars were traditionally painted white at the time. The red paint was meant to deter local fans from impeding the car’s progress in the race.

The coup worked. After 6:32:37.4 and a race distance of 432km, the victorious Mercedes 2.0l race car with the No 10 crossed the finish line in first place with Christian Werner behind the wheel. The same number is etched across front wings of the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed.

While Mercedes-AMG did not reveal chassis or powertrain details, it confirmed a custom clock designed by IWC Schaffhausen will grace the vehicle's dashboard.

The production version of the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed will be limited to 250 units and available only to the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors. 

