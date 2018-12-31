LISTEN | PODCAST – Tune into Cargumentative Episode 8
Sunday Times motoring journalist, Thomas Falkiner, brings you Cargumentative – a MultimediaLIVE podcast about all things automotive
31 December 2018 - 15:08
Join Sunday Times motoring journalist, Thomas Falkiner, on Cargumentative: a sometimes-pugnacious podcast about all things cars and motoring. Resident guests include fellow enthusiasts Mark Poluta, Mike Salomon and Nadav Ravid.
Expect spirited banter about everything from general car culture and classics right through to new releases and industry news.
In Episode 8 – The Brad Factor – Thomas, Mike and Mark bag an interview with South Africa’s shining motorcycle racing star, Brad Binder. Nadav geeks out over the new Porsche 992 and a burning topic is put to question: are people too obsessed with power?