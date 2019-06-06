So you want to buy a classic car?

Looking back over the past decade, it’s hard to ignore the tailwind that near-zero interest rates gave consumers in the US and in Europe in purchasing power terms. This was in my view the single biggest impetus in the search for alternative asset classes, especially luxury goods or so-called “assets of passion” – there wasn’t much incentive for investors to hold their cash in the bank or in developed market government bonds. And what better place to put excess money than in assets that can actually be enjoyed?

Within the luxury goods asset class, classic cars in particular have done exceptionally well. For the decade ending in December 2018, the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index – presented during the VCCM HAGI conference – has measured collectable cars as gaining 258% in US dollar terms, trumping the 10-year returns of watches, wine, jewellery, stamps and art.

The only other investment in this sector that would’ve provided a better return is rare and collectable whisky, which gained 582% over the period. By comparison, if you’d invested in the Nasdaq Composite, you’d have enjoyed a total return in US dollars (including dividends) of 330%, while the S&P500 delivered 250%.

The Luxury Investment Index compiled by Knight Frank, the world’s largest private property advisory company, focuses on the spending habits of individuals with wealth in excess of $30m, excluding the primary residence.

This comprehensive report on the world of the really wealthy is well researched and based mainly on the results of well-known global auction houses, as well as private transactions. The data on classic cars is obtained from HAGI, the global authority in this field, which has been tracking classic and rare cars through various auctions over the past few decades.

The best-known international auction is the RM Sotheby’s auction held annually in Pebble Beach in Monterey, California. In 2008 this auction netted $35m – the average price of a vehicle was $172,439. In 2018 the same auction recorded $158m, with an average price of $1.27m. The average auction price thus increased by 22.1% a year over the decade.

Looking at individual sales, the most expensive car sold at the 2008 auction was a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO, at a price of $28.5m. At the 2018 auction, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO sold for $48.4m, giving that particular marque and series a return of 5.5% a year, which isn’t great, but nonetheless stable and defensive. At last year’s Gooding & Co Pebble Beach auction a 1935 Duesenberg Model J once owned by actor Gary Cooper was sold for $22m, a record for a pre-war car and the most expensive American car ever sold.

INDUSTRY KNOWLEDGE

What’s the best way of approaching the classic car market, especially if you’re a newbie investor in this asset class? It emerged during the conference that the first thing you’ll need is a deep knowledge of the industry.

You’ll have to do a lot of homework to learn which collectable cars will appreciate in value. Investment cars vary dramatically in price tag and returns, depending on their rarity and condition, and the size of the buyer’s pocket.