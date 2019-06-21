New programme makes you a master Maserati pilot

Sitting comfortably at the rear of a black Levante SUV as it speeds towards Gerotek, I realise it's a privilege to be driven in a Maserati for the first time.

My last and most recent encounter with a Mazzer was a Levante Diesel, which was on test as a pre-owned buy. I drove that all day. Then there was the Gran Coupe MC Stradale, circa 2013. I insisted on piloting that one, too.

My driver is not being intimate with the Levante’s throttle. Colleague and Sunday Times motoring editor Brenwin Naidu is at the helm. He is an accomplished driver and, understandably, the beautiful bellow emitted by the petrol V6 engine in the Levante S Gran Sport we are travelling in is egging him on, hard.

Part of the reason we are converging at Gerotek, SA’s premier vehicle testing centre on the outskirts of Pretoria, is so Maserati SA can demonstrate its newly launched and globally run Master Maserati Driving Course, essentially an advanced driving course, but presented in premium indulgence as expected by clients of the brand.

The experience is standard fare to owners of Ghibli, Levante, Gran Turismo and Quattroporte — the current line-up. Unlike some driver classes by other brands, for non-Maserati owners the course is by invitation only. You’d have to satisfy Maserati’s strict client profiling system. If you’re not on their radar, you can’t discover or understand what Maseratis are all about or what they are capable of.

In the day's first lesson I learn that the SUV's Hill Descent Assistance programme works in two directions.

Tackling a forward steep gradient you prep the car by means of pushing a few buttons, before relinquishing all downward braking duties to the vehicle. Retardation is automatic. You can also choose the speeds at which the car slopes down via a toggle on the left-side stalk. Should you need to retreat back down, the same Hill Descent tech works in reverse.