Aerodynamic efficiency is also improved thanks to the fitment of new underbody air vents and revamped air ducts which apparently channel considerably more airflow to cool the mechanical and engine components: a 15% increase over the original Urus.
Interior tweaks include the brand's “feel like a pilot” design DNA, featuring new solutions throughout the front section of the dashboard and accentuating the lightweight feeling introduced on the Revuelto. There's also a larger 12.3" touchscreen infotainment system, re-sculpted Y-shape air vents and an updated mechanical push-button panel engineered to give a more tactile feel when prodded with your fingers. On the centre console you'll find an upgraded “tamburo” selector unit offering access to four model specific drive modes: EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance and Recharge. These are in addition to the six modes (Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia and Terra) standard on every Urus.
Lamborghini Urus SE plug-in hybrid offers electric performance
Lamborghini this week unveiled its new Urus SE plug-in hybrid at the Beijing Auto Show.
Offering the best of both worlds — electric and internal combustion — this flagship SUV is fitted with a 456kW/800Nm 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired to a 141kW/483Nm electric motor. Housed inside the eight-speed automatic transmission, the latter is fed power from a 25.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack below the load floor and above the electronically-controlled rear differential. Combined, these two powertrains give the Urus SE a total output of 588kW and 950Nm of torque — good enough for 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0-200km/h in 11.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 312km/h.
On the flip side of the coin customers can enjoy this Lamborghini's silent EV Drive mode which delivers a claimed electric driving range of 60km at speeds of up to 130km/h.
Obvious eco-credentials aside, the Urus SE further sees the introduction of new matrix LED headlamp clusters, revised bonnet with a floating design plus a redesigned bumper and front grille. Swing around to the SUV's rump and you'll notice Lamborghini has fitted a new tailgate, spoiler and diffuser the carmaker says increases rear downforce by 35%.
A host of personalisation options is available, including the option of new 23" “Galanthus” wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tyres, more than 100 exterior paint hues (including new Arancio Apodis orange and Bianco Sapphirus white) and 47 interior themes.
