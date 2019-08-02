Features

Which budget banger has the best resale: Renault Kwid or Datsun Go?

True Price uses auction data to reveal which of these entry-level cars is the better investment

02 August 2019 - 07:45 By Motor News Reporter
Kwid’s good looks are key to its popularity with new and used-car buyers, says Darryl Jacobson of True Price. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Renault Kwid and Datsun Go are two entry-level cars finding their ways into the hearts and driveways of South African motorists.

However, when the time comes to sell, which will achieve the better resale value?

The answer is the Renault Kwid. According to Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price, it beats the Datsun Go by a substantial margin.

“This is an extremely important factor to consider prior to signing on the dotted line. It could make a big financial difference when the time comes to sell. One should always consider depreciation before buying a new car,” Jacobson warns.

The True Price team attends hundreds of bank repossession auctions each year in order to gather data pertaining to prices paid on auction. This data is used to provide South African motorists with free vehicle evaluations.

The data can also be used to provide highly accurate resale values.

The Datsun Go is a better package since it recently gained safety features like dual airbags and ABS brakes. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Using the data gathered on bank repossession auctions, we are able to generate a statistically valid resale figure. It is expressed as a percentage of the original retail sales price,” Jacobson says.

Using this methodology, the Kwid is the clear winner in the resale value stakes, achieving 76.27% while the Go got 68.24%, he says.

The Kwid is also outperforming the Go in the new vehicle sales stakes. “It sold 634 units in May and a whopping 1,056 in June, versus the Go’s 409 in May and 723 in June,” says Jacobson.

According to Jacobson, the Kwid’s good looks are the reason it outperforms the Go in sales and resale value. “It really is a great-looking vehicle. The millennials love it.”

The Go, on the other hand, isn’t quite the beauty star. “Yes, it is a solid package, especially since it gained safety features. Furthermore, it was recently named the most cost-effective vehicle to service or repair in the city cars and entry-level category of the 2019 AA Kinsey report.

“But it doesn’t appeal to younger buyers quite as strongly as the Kwid. And, even though auction buyers are made up of all ages, there is always more hype and excitement when a Kwid comes under the hammer,” he says.

Free vehicle evaluations can be obtained at www.trueprice.co.za

