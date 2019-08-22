Aston Martin will build you the ultimate 'man cave'

Aston Martin has just taken the man cave concept to a new level.

Launched at the August 18 Pebble Beach Concours in the US, Aston Martin Automotive Galleries and Lairs enables people to create the ultimate retreat or automotive lair for their car.

Customers work with the Aston Martin design team and architects to embark on automotive flights of fancy where the car takes centre stage in a luxury home or retreat.

Want your luxury ride to park inside a hi-tech lab-style setting like the one Tony Stark uses in the Iron Man movies?

Or a whimsical subterranean circular space as pictured, where the chosen car sits at the centre of an extravagant lounge?

No problem. The only limits are your creativity and your budget.

Aston Martin has plenty of experience in staging cars to present them at their best. Marek Reichman, the British car maker’s chief creative officer and his team have already produced alluring designs for the 66-storey Aston Martin Residences in Miami and the House of Aston Martin Aoyama in Tokyo, as well as a number of Aston Martin dealership.

Now they’re available to apply their creative talents to private residences, for clients with the wherewithal.

For car enthusiasts the garage is as important as the rest of the house, says Reichman, and Aston Martin is able to create a bespoke auto gallery to show off the car or as part of a larger entertainment space. Automotive Galleries can also be designed to match the era of a classic Aston Martin.

“Imagine a home or luxury retreat built around your car,” said Reichman.

The company says it’s able to cover every requirement, from displaying single cars as pieces of automotive art to a full collection of cars in a private museum.

For enquiries email ampartnerships@astonmartin.com.