These are the 10 most searched-for used hybrids in SA

In theory, hybrid power trains aim to offer the best of two worlds.

When executed correctly, this unification of electrification and internal combustion can yield impressive real-world benefits to motorists, both in terms of economy and performance. Ideally, this is how most of us want it to work: battery power in stop-go urban settings, engine power on-tap where required elsewhere.

As the automotive world continues to embrace electric propulsion, hybrids are no longer the exclusive niche they once were, with a wider variety of regular and plug-in versions available on the market than a decade ago.

For second-hand punters, a hybrid might represent good value. Easy to surmise why. New, they generally cost more than their standard counterparts. Used, most shoppers are going to want to opt for one of the simpler, less complicated derivatives in a range, so the surplus of remaining choices is bound to be competitively priced if you are willing to take the plunge.