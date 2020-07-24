OPINION | What luxury motoring means in 2020

Earlier in July Mercedes-Benz revealed the cabin of its next-generation S-Class.

Buyers can look forward to the prospect of as many as five (!) screens scattered throughout, like some high-resolution Easter egg hunt – where the treats are poorly hidden. But maybe that exclamation mark is a little dramatic.

After all, the manufacturer is not the first to go wild with interior digitisation. Consider, for example, the Audi E-Tron. When we sampled it at a global launch in the United Arab Emirates, we were taken aback by its screening arsenal. One for the so-called Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, another for the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, another for the infotainment system and two more that served as its side mirrors.

Anyway, this little column is not about keeping score in the screen-size-matters contest taking place at the automotive urinal. Rather, it is a short reflection on the nature of automotive luxury and its evolution.

Which I can encapsulate in a brief sentence, if by now you have lost interest in reading to the end. The gist of my assertion is this: a luxury car in 2020 is not defined by its abundance of swanky materials, but by its level of digitisation.

To me, that means technology that mimics the capability of the most sophisticated smartphone, electrified power trains and, of course, the extent to which driving functions are autonomous. You can experience the latter in something as humble as a Toyota Corolla these days.

In the annals of motoring history – and in more recent times – there have been many outlandish concept cars envisaging what the future of luxurious motoring would look like. And if those are to be believed, what you should brace for is ownership of an amorphous pod, appointed with swivelling seats upholstered in recycled cigarette buds (or some other exotic litter) and no steering wheel in sight.

By that time, motoring journalism would have become commuter journalism instead, though according to some, that is already the case. Basking in the wares of yesteryear always proves a fascinating and refreshing experience, as many a nostalgic petrolhead will agree.