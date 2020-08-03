Industry report reveals online used vehicle searches increased by 40%

A total of 401-million online searches for used cars took place last year (an all-time record and an almost 40% increase year-on-year). Furthermore, the average selling price of a used car in the last year was R289,312, an increase of R9,003 over the previous year.

These are among the key findings contained in the 2020 AutoTrader Car Industry Report released on Monday.

The annual report details trends and insights into the SA used car market. As the largest digital automotive marketplace in the country, AutoTrader provides unparalleled insight into local car buying patterns.

The 2020 report is extremely comprehensive. It covers anything and everything from exclusive insights from industry experts, such as AutoTrader chief executive George Mienie and National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) chief executive Mike Mabasa, to current data and statistics pertaining to the used car market.

This provides insight into which makes, models and – for the first time in SA – which variants (including trim levels) are important to car buying consumers.

Fascinating findings on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the automotive sector are also contained within the 48-page document.