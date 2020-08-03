Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence charity event is not to be missed

South African esports tournament organiser, Mettlestate, alongside 16 prominent local names in esports, and gaming as a whole, is running a charity event you shouldn’t miss out on. It is called Gamers Against Gender-Based Violence, and the first two days have been fantastic. Here’s what you need to know.

Every day, you can watch two local, talented personalities stream games, all in the name of the charity. With the first two days now complete, more than R17,000 has already been raised.

Proceeds from the Gamers Against GBV streaming event go to the Saartjie Baartman Centre, to help the fight against GBV. This is, without a doubt, an extremely important cause, and a great way to spend your time, by simply watching one of the daily streams.

Mettlestate explains, “Gender-based violence (GBV) is a broad term for violence inflicted on a person because of gender associations, including that of unequal power relations. Victims are predominantly women and children, but men and members of the LGBTQI+ community also make up the horrifying statistics.

“While this is a tragic international issue, it is also one that is very close to home. This violence needs to be brought to an end. Our people need to be protected. This Women’s Month, Mettlestate and various streamers are running a donation campaign called #GamersAgainstGBV.”

Make use of the #GamersAgainstGBV hashtag on social media and support the cause. You will be able to watch some awesome streams, and just yesterday, we saw Luca “RoBoHoBo” Tucconi in some Valorant action, and Candice aka “ItzCandyRox” playing some Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Until August 8, you will be able to watch two streamers each day. Then, on August 9, there will be a marathon stream from all 16 streamers, taking place from 9am to 5pm SAST.

Those who want to donate to the cause, or just find out more about the daily schedule, can go to the official Mettlestate page for the event.