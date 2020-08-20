Classic-car prices are setting new auction records

In a year that’s racking up new price records for classic cars, a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB sold for $3.08m (R53.9m) at the Gooding & Co auction earlier this month.

It is claimed to be a world record price for a car sold on an online auction.

The 275 GTB coupe long nose, with coach work by Scaglietti, was only one of 40 units that was factory-equipped with an improved torque tube driveshaft and the optional high-performance six-carburetor (6C) intake, which were clearly desirable features for its unnamed new owner to lay out such a hefty sum.

Classic Ferraris with good provenance are in high demand and cars from the Italian stable fetched four of the five top prices at the Gooding & Co online auction held from August 3-7.

Bloomberg reports that Ferraris also achieved six of the top 10 prices in RM Sotheby’s “Driving into Summer” online sale in May, including a 2003 Ferrari Enzo that sold for $2.64m (R46.2m) which was the previous record price for an online classic-car sale.

American muscle cars are also punching big holes into collectors’ budgets.

In July a 1965 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 “R-Model” prototype set the overall world record for a car auction by fetching $3.85m (R67.3m) at the Mecum Auction in Indianapolis, US — a live auction attended by bidders.

It was the second time this year that a Mustang had sold for more than $3m after the famous 1968 Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the movie Bullitt was sold by Mecum Auctions for $3.74m (R65.4m) in Florida, US in January.