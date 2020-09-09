PODCAST | How the Motoring Industry Ombudsman of SA resolves disputes

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner and Denis Droppa are joined in the virtual studio by the executive director of the Motoring Industry Ombudsman of South Africa (Miosa), Johan van Vreden.​

For listeners who don't know, the Miosa is an impartial body that focuses on the resolution of disputes where a deadlock has been reached between the automotive and related industries and their customers.

The guys also talk about the latest motoring news and what they've been driving.

Sit down, plug in and gear up: