Cargumentative
PODCAST | Strange and quirky cars
30 March 2020 - 14:44
In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys talk about strange and quirky cars.
From nuclear powered Fords to obscure, gullwing-doored Toyota coupes from the 1990s, sit back and enjoy an interesting drive into the automotive unknown.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
They also touch on the latest news and chat about what cars they've been driving.
