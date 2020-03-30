news

PODCAST | Strange and quirky cars

30 March 2020 - 14:44 By Thomas Falkiner
The quirky little Toyota Sera.
Image: Toyota

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys talk about strange and quirky cars.

From nuclear powered Fords to obscure, gullwing-doored Toyota coupes from the 1990s, sit back and enjoy an interesting drive into the automotive unknown.

They also touch on the latest news and chat about what cars they've been driving.

