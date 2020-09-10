This rare and usable Jordan F1 car could be yours from a cool R3.3m

Motorsports enthusiasts looking to live life in the fast lane are being presented with an incredibly rare opportunity to own and drive away in a genuine piece of Formula One history, when a 2002 Jordan Honda EJ12 heads to auction with leading classic car auction house The Market.

Expected to sell for between £150,000 and £250,000 (roughly R3.3m - R5.4m), the car offers prospective owners entry into some of the most prestigious historic motorsport events around the world. What’s more, thanks to an engine change, an extensive spares and garage set-up package, the car’s new owner will be able to unleash and enjoy the thrilling performance of the car at events, almost single-handed.

“As one of just two known remaining chassis built by the Jordan F1 team in 2002, this car’s rarity already makes it incredibly attractive and desirable,” said Tristan Judge, director of The Market.

“However, with the engine changes that have been made, the car is much more useable than most top-flight race cars, meaning that the new owner can practically turn up to events alone and enjoy its stunning performance. The vendor keeps telling us how astounded he has been at this car’s ability to open doors to fantastic events and remarkable people, including many ex-F1 drivers.”