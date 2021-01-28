These are the top 10 most searched for cars of 2020

What used-car shoppers want most is a Hilux, according to AutoTrader search data for 2020.

That it’s the most searched-for vehicle on the website doesn’t come as a surprise given that the Toyota one-tonner is also SA’s best-selling new vehicle.

The Hilux was also the most searched-for used vehicle in 2019 and it is a vehicle that keeps on notching up one achievement after the next, says George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.

“The Hilux is the success story of the SA automotive industry this century. This is because the Hilux is perceived to be a well-built and reliable vehicle that has the support of an impressive dealer network,” he says.

Lower down the order there was some position swapping, with the Volkswagen (VW) Golf moving up to the second most-popular used car in 2020, up from fourth place in 2019. Demand for the Golf has risen above that of two luxury German sedans: the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series.

This could be as a result of the lockdown and impact on the economy, with many motorists tightening their belts, says Mienie.

It could also be thanks to the popularity of individual Golf variants. According to AutoTrader’s latest annual car industry report, which covers the period July 2019 to June 2020, when it comes to individual variant searches, Golf models account for two of the top four.

The VW Golf GTI was the most searched-for variant, followed by the VW Polo GTI, Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG and VW Golf R.

According to the same report, the Golf also saw the biggest shift in consumer advert views (CAVs), moving from sixth to second place with 3.15% (5,6 million) of total CAVs.



Top 10 searched-for cars in 2020

Toyota Hilux

VW Golf



Mercedes-Benz C-Class

BMW 3 Series

Ford Ranger

VW Polo

BMW 1 Series

Toyota Fortuner

BMW X5

Audi A3

Source: AutoTrader