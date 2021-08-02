Everything you need to know about lowering your car's suspension

It’s always been a thing, especially in the ‘hood I grew up in. The phenomenon of ground-hugging cars isn’t new, but lately, I feel like the trend is more popular than it ever was.

Humble hatchbacks and mainstream sedans (even the odd bakkie!) sitting so low, their drivers have to negotiate minor road imperfections at an extreme angle. Their Waze maps are always set to the route with the least speedbumps.

And when you see some of these cars bobbing on the road like water in a jug being carried by a child, you have to wonder: is that safe? Or completely roadworthy? On one hand, you have apologists of the lowered brigade chanting that stance is not a crime.

This is literally a movement, with actual online petitions and demonstrations in convoy. On the other hand, you have law enforcement bodies countering with certain sections of the Road Traffic Act, giving the impetus to clamp down on cars that are ... not so stock.

Let me state for the record that we at this publication advocate responsible, safe and legal motoring. It is undeniable that properly-executed modifications can enhance a car. Better brakes will help you stop quicker. Un uprated cooling system will do wonders for the longevity of your engine. An enhanced suspension setup has a number of benefits too.

Though, as with most things in life, there are some provisos. We must now go back to basics and remind ourselves what exactly an effective suspension system is supposed to do. We reached out to the engineering department at Volkswagen SA, who served up a concise, but detailed working definition.

Memorise this for those fireside discussions: “The suspension system allows the maximum contact between the tyres and the road surface, providing steering stability and good handling, evenly supporting the weight of the vehicle and ensuring the comfort of passengers by absorbing and dampening shock.”