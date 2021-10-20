11 boxy off-roaders that are enduringly fashionable

We all coo over the sleekness of an aerodynamically-optimised design, but there remains something endearing about a good old box on wheels that can take you further than the average urban crossover.

The market offers a number of such contributions to the genre, with varying degrees of capability over treacherous terrain. Keep reading if retro-themed, outdoorsy-aspirational motoring has piqued your interest as we take stock of what is available locally — with special appearances by models we wish were sold here.

BAIC B40

Confusing nomenclature aside (the original title of BJ40 was changed for our market), this Chinese contender seems to have a few tricks up its sleeve. According to the manufacturer, the five-slot grille design was inspired by the Great Wall of China — not making this up. There are no prizes for guessing which product inspired the overall direction for the B40 (pictured above). It offers 210mm ground clearance, four-wheel drive and a choice of a petrol or diesel engine. The cage framework is purported to be tough enough to withstand a 50m roll. Pricing ranges between R549,500 and R629,500.