Survey reveals most bragged about #DreamCars on Instagram

Move over Lamborghini and get out of the way Porsche — when it comes to dream cars the most bragged about model on social media is the Dodge Challenger.

Researchers for car rental comparison website StressFreeCarRental.com crunched the numbers to see which car brands and models were the most tagged with the hashtag #DreamCar on Instagram.

They found the American muscle car took the title of the most bragged about motor on the social platform, ahead of European makers such as the Lambo, Porsche, and Mercedes.

Top 10 Dream Cars on Instagram (percentage of posts tagged #DreamCar)

1) Dodge Challenger (22%)

2) Lamborghini Aventador (21%)

3) Mercedes G-Class (18%)

4) Porsche GT3-RS (12%)

5) Mercedes CLA AMG (10%)

6) Bugatti Chiron (6%)

7) Audi R8 (5%)

8) Ford Mustang (4%)

9) Nissan GT-R (2%)

10) Volkswagen Golf R (2%)

The Dodge Challenger was tagged by more than a fifth of Instagram users, or 22%, who posted about their dream car. The American favourite is the car of choice for stars including singer Billy Eilish, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and rapper Snoop Dogg.

It narrowly beat the Lamborghini Aventador, which clinched the second spot with 21% of dream car posts on Instagram.

German-built SUV the Mercedes Benz G-Class was the third most bragged about car on Instagram with 18% of the dream car posts.

The Porsche GT3 RS came in fourth place with 12% of dream cars tags on Instagram, well behind the leading three cars.

Another Mercedes came in fifth place, the CLA AMG with 10% of dream car tags, giving the German manufacturer the title of most boasted about marque overall.

Supercar fans will be pleased to see the Bugatti Chiron named at the sixth most bragged about car on Instagram with 6% of the dream car hashtags.

The Audi R8 was found to be in seventh spot with researchers discovering it in around one in 20 dream car posts.

Another American car was next with 4% of posters naming the Ford Mustang as their dream car.

The top 10 was rounded off by the Nissan GT-R and the Volkswagen Golf R with 2% each.

Although an American car won the overall title of most tagged dream car, it was one of only two US built motors to feature in the top 10/.

Europe definitely produces more desirable cars than any other continent with seven of the top 10 coming from European countries.

While Japan has long enjoyed healthy car sales across the world, only one Japanese car featured in the top 10.

A spokesperson for StressFreeCarRental.com said: “Every petrolhead has a long list of cars they wish they had in their garage and many will look at social media for their inspiration. We thought it would be fun to discover which dream cars are the most shared on Instagram. It’s fair to say the results took us by surprise.

“Rather than a long list of supercars we found many of the cars which people tag as their dream motor are quite affordable.

“It was interesting to see the Dodge Challenger tagged on so many posts. With a star fanbase in the US it is the motor of the moment.

“But overall European cars still dominate with motors from Lamborghini, Porsche and Mercedes all featuring in our study’s findings.

“Mercedes was the only manufacturer with two cars in the top 10 and they can rightfully claim to be the most tagged maker when it comes to dream cars.

“With so many European models in the top 10 it seems most people’s dream cars are currently made in Europe.”