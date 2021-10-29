How to shift down your anxiety on the road

Driving schools teach one how to operate a motor vehicle at a fundamental level.

But one aspect the outmoded K53 syllabus fails to consider (among others) is nurturing the ideal frame of mind. Driving safely requires mindfulness, consciousness – mental health and the effect on driving behaviour is a pertinent topic in SA, where our roads are a stressful place to be.

This week we are focusing on an insidious mental health condition that should receive more attention. That is driving anxiety. The phobia is distinguished by notable distress at the prospect of driving, as well as fear-based efforts to avoid driving.

So, you pushed through your reservations to avoid the clutches of our erratic public transport system and find yourself loathing every kilometre behind the wheel. Now what?

Speaking to TimesLIVE Motoring this week, occupational therapist Rozanne Groenewald talked about how driving-related anxieties can manifest as a heightened sense of hyper-vigilance and a feeling of being overwhelmed.

The psychological toll of the real and perceived problems in SA permeates race, class and gender lines. Human nature compels us to ask why or what exactly causes this condition.

It may seem obvious that someone who has been in a car accident or witnessed one, might be the first victim of driving anxiety, or would face post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). That is not always the case, as this condition, like any other anxiety, is multifactorial.

Pat Allen, national president of the Southern African Institute of Driving Instructors (Saidi), says that in her 43 years of being an instructor, she has quickly learned that there is intersectionality within trauma. Because of this, one must try to find the root cause. Trauma from any area of life can manifest itself into being the cause or the trigger for driving anxiety. The South African Stress and Health Study (SASH), conducted between 2002 and 2004, revealed that 75% of South Africans experienced at least one traumatic event in their lives and many were exposed to multiple traumas. And we are talking pre-Covid-19!