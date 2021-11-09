8 great TikTok car hacks to keep your vehicle looking like new
Who knew TikTok is teeming with ingenious car hacks? Indeed, wade through the endless cat videos and you’ll discover some real pearls of automotive wisdom on how to keep your pride and joy looking and feeling like new using common household materials.
Here are eight that you might find especially useful as we go into summer.
1: Squeegee pet hair
The humble shower squeegee can be used for more than just a shiny bathroom. It’s ideal for collecting pet hairs too. Rub upholstery and carpets up and down with a squeegee and hairs will attach themselves to the rubber. A great alternative when vacuuming doesn’t pick up everything.
2: Silicone cupcake moulds
Cup holders in cars are often a hotspot for dirt and grime build-up but they can easily be kept clean properly if they’re looked after. Placing silicone cupcake cases in the drinks holders can help catch spillages, dirt and crumbs. Once dirty just shake, rinse and place back into the car.
3: Shaving foam to clean seats
Shaving foam is perfect for lifting everyday stains from car seats. Even if the seats are looking dull and lifeless shaving foam can help to refresh them. Spray a palm-sized amount of foam directly onto the chairs and work in with a stiff brush. Wash away any excess with a damp cloth.
4: Toothpaste
A tube of toothpaste can serve multiple purposes when cleaning your car. The cleansing properties in toothpaste are excellent for clearing foggy headlights. Squeeze a small amount onto the affected areas and work in with an old toothbrush and the headlight should shine brighter than ever. The slightly abrasive nature of white toothpaste is also great for working out small scratches on a car’s exterior.
5: Olive Oil
To revive a dashboard to its sparkling former glory, use a little olive oil on a clean cloth and spread it generously over the dashboard and any plastic trimmings, avoiding any upholstery. Wipe off any excess oil and make sure surfaces are dry.
6: Vinegar
Vinegar is often a saviour when it comes to household cleaning and that is no different when it comes to cars. If your windscreen wiper blades are making a mess of your windscreen try putting some vinegar on the blades. This should stop smudging when the wipers are in use.
7: Canned cooking spray
Cooking spray in a can is perfect for removing stubborn bugs that stick to your car from motorway driving. Spray a small amount onto the affected area, leave for a few seconds and wipe away with a damp cloth. This trick will help save a paint job before it’s too late.
8: Laundry detergent
Not only is detergent useful for removing stubborn stains from clothing but it can also be used to freshen up plastic car floor mats. Mix a cap full of detergent with a few cups of water to make a wet paste and use a handheld brush to work the solution into the grooves of the mat. Rinse with warm water and dry thoroughly before putting them back in.