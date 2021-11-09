Features

8 great TikTok car hacks to keep your vehicle looking like new

09 November 2021 - 14:34 By Motoring Staff
Social media app TikTok is teeming with useful car hacks.
Image: bigtunaonline / 123rf

Who knew TikTok is teeming with ingenious car hacks? Indeed, wade through the endless cat videos and you’ll discover some real pearls of automotive wisdom on how to keep your pride and joy looking and feeling like new using common household materials.

Here are eight that you might find especially useful as we go into summer. 

Seats gone to the dogs? Use a simple shower squeegee to remove the stubborn pet hair your vacuum cleaner won't.
Image: belchonock / 123rf

1: Squeegee pet hair

The humble shower squeegee can be used for more than just a shiny bathroom. It’s ideal for collecting pet hairs too. Rub upholstery and carpets up and down with a squeegee and hairs will attach themselves to the rubber. A great alternative when vacuuming doesn’t pick up everything. 

Keep your car's cupholders clean by lining them with silicone cupcake moulds.
Image: disterheft / 123rf

2: Silicone cupcake moulds

Cup holders in cars are often a hotspot for dirt and grime build-up but they can easily be kept clean properly if they’re looked after. Placing silicone cupcake cases in the drinks holders can help catch spillages, dirt and crumbs. Once dirty just shake, rinse and place back into the car.

Use a palm-sized squirt of regular shaving cream to work some life back into your car's seat upholstery.
Image: chas53 /123rf

3: Shaving foam to clean seats

Shaving foam is perfect for lifting everyday stains from car seats. Even if the seats are looking dull and lifeless shaving foam can help to refresh them. Spray a palm-sized amount of foam directly onto the chairs and work in with a stiff brush. Wash away any excess with a damp cloth.

The mild abrasive qualities of toothpaste can help revive milky headlamp lenses.
Image: kamolnatt456 / 123rf

4: Toothpaste

A tube of toothpaste can serve multiple purposes when cleaning your car. The cleansing properties in toothpaste are excellent for clearing foggy headlights. Squeeze a small amount onto the affected areas and work in with an old toothbrush and the headlight should shine brighter than ever. The slightly abrasive nature of white toothpaste is also great for working out small scratches on a car’s exterior.

Use a small amount of olive oil to bring back the shine to your interior fabrics.
Image: 123RF/rrraven

5: Olive Oil

To revive a dashboard to its sparkling former glory, use a little olive oil on a clean cloth and spread it generously over the dashboard and any plastic trimmings, avoiding any upholstery. Wipe off any excess oil and make sure surfaces are dry.

Putting vinegar on your wiper blades can prevent smudging when the wipers are in use.
Image: algre / 123rf

6: Vinegar

Vinegar is often a saviour when it comes to household cleaning and that is no different when it comes to cars. If your windscreen wiper blades are making a mess of your windscreen try putting some vinegar on the blades. This should stop smudging when the wipers are in use.

Bug off! Canned cooking oil spray can help remove stubborn insect spatters.
Image: justoomm / 123rf

7: Canned cooking spray

Cooking spray in a can is perfect for removing stubborn bugs that stick to your car from motorway driving. Spray a small amount onto the affected area, leave for a few seconds and wipe away with a damp cloth. This trick will help save a paint job before it’s too late. 

Laundry detergent is a great way to deep clean your car's footwell mats.
Image: aleksandrkondratov / 123rf

8: Laundry detergent 

Not only is detergent useful for removing stubborn stains from clothing but it can also be used to freshen up plastic car floor mats. Mix a cap full of detergent with a few cups of water to make a wet paste and use a handheld brush to work the solution into the grooves of the mat. Rinse with warm water and dry thoroughly before putting them back in.

