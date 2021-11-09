EXPLAINER | SA’s power grid is under pressure: the how and the why

South Africans are facing another round of power cuts despite promises from SA’s power utility, Eskom, that it would keep the lights on.

Unexpected breakdowns and scheduled maintenance at various generation plants have been blamed for reduced generation capacity. These have compromised the stability of the national power grid. Since this affects everyone in the country, The Conversation Africa invited Thinus Booysen and Arnold Rix to explain what the power grid is and what keeps it stable — or not.

What is the power grid?

The grid is made up of three building blocks: generation, transmission and distribution.

Generation consists of power stations (or plants) that generate electricity. Examples of these are the newly built Kusile and Medupi power stations. SA has a generation capacity of approximately 58GW — enough to power 26-million kettles concurrently — mostly made up of Eskom’s coal-burning power plants. Eskom’s share of this is a generation capacity of 44GW, of which 38GW is from coal-powered stations.

Transmission comprises the 28,000km of high voltage lines that transport electricity at high-voltage levels (such as 400kV or 765kV) to cities and towns.

There, it branches out to 325,000km of lower-voltage lines that distribute electricity to homes and businesses. In comparison, New Zealand has 150,000km for a tenth of SA’s population and the UK has over 800,000km.