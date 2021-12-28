CLASSICS | The oddball VW MPV you rarely hear of

The postal authority approached Volkswagen with a list of specific dimensions and capabilities. Their specifications included an extensive cargo capacity, a payload of at least 340kg, and two sliding side doors to allow for easier access.

To meet their needs, VW offered up a custom prototype that included parts from several existing air-cooled Volkswagen models: the engine and transmission from the Beetle, the chassis from the Karmann Ghia, rear body elements from the Type 2 Microbus and headlight assemblies and hood design from a Type 3 Notchback.