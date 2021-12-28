Hispano Suiza: 10 things to know

In 2019 automaker Hispano Suiza announced a revival spearheaded by two electric hypercars, the Carmen and Carmen Boulogne. Both wield power outputs in excess of 746kW and certainly look as extroverted as high-performance exotic machines ought to.



The Spanish-Swiss manufacturer is not especially well-known in mainstream terms — you are not, for example, going to hear Hispano Suiza mentioned in the same breath as Ferrari or McLaren today.



But it is a brand steeped in pedigree, with an association to royalty, motorsport achievements and even aviation expertise. Boost your mental automotive archives with these 10 essential details about the exclusive high-end marque.

More than a century behind the name

Hispano Suiza was founded on June 14 1904 by Damián Mateu together with Francisco Seix and Swiss engineer Marc Birkigt, who had worked for two companies which had preceded Hispano Suiza: La Cuadra and J. Castro.

Birkigt's experience in the industry was key in laying the foundations for Hispano Suiza. In 1905, Hispano Suiza created their first vehicle, the Armored Type Birkigt System, which was equipped with a four-cylinder engine, which reached a top speed of 87km/h.

It was followed, a year later, by what would be the first car with a six-cylinder engine built in Spain, a model delivering 56kW of power that completed the Perpignan-to-Paris route in 22 hours, a feat which received great media attention at the time. In 2000, Hispano Suiza produced a two-seater luxury supercar prototype, the HS21, which was launched in Geneva that same year. In 2001 and 2002 the K8 and HS21-GTS models were presented, both evolutions of the previous one.



Aviation experience

During World War 1, Hispano Suiza went from producing cars to manufacturing aircraft engines. Birkigt built an aircraft engine that was based on a racing car engine, with a V8 layout and aluminium alloy blocks to reduce weight.

Demand was strong — so strong that they had to sell licences to other manufacturers in France, the UK, the US, Italy, Japan and Russia. In total, more than 50,000 Hispano Suiza engines were built.



The aviation engines also found their place at sea. The most spectacular engine, a V12 delivering 969kW, was mounted on a series of racing boats, including the Aurora, built in 1935. Birkigt collaborated in the assembly of this boat, which was auctioned a few years ago for a figure close to a million euros (R17.7m).