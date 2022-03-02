ROAD TRIP | Exploring Lesotho in the Suzuki Jimny
Over the past five decades the Suzuki Jimny has cultivated a rich heritage. Countless fans locally and abroad will attest to the ability of the compact, box-shaped utilitarian vehicle.
Its adoration may be owed to its exceptional off-road capability and endearing size. This affords it an advantage in situations where larger rivals might be cumbersome, more vulnerable to getting stuck.
When Suzuki invited us to explore Lesotho in the Jimny over four days my answer was an immediate yes.
We started the trip in Durban. Upon landing at the airport we collected the vehicles and drove to the mountainous country through the Underberg. The route spanned more than 300km and the stretch from the border post led us through the scenic Sani Pass.
Our guide said the road has deteriorated in the past few years due to severe weather and lack of maintenance. Anxiety set in, but this provided perfect conditions to test the Jimny’s endurance and reputation for tackling difficult terrain.
Under the bonnet a 1.5-litre petrol engine (normally-aspirated, four cylinders) delivers 75kW and 150Nm of torque. We had the four-speed automatic transmission in the GLX guise, which is easily identifiable with its two-tone colours, leather steering wheel, automatic LED projector headlights, cruise control and Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, among other features. Standard across the range is an additional gear to engage four-wheel drive and low-range.
With 4L engaged, the Jimny handled the challenging down-hill and up-hill sections of Sani Pass, crawling through the terrain with unwavering determination. The dainty Suzuki has the spirit and pluck of a much larger animal.
We drove to the Sani peak and stopped at the highest pub in Africa where a hot chocolate overlooking mountain scenery amid a light drizzle and rainbow was magical.
Over the next few days we traversed varying surfaces, from freshly tarred roads to gravel paths, negotiating villages, eroded thoroughfares and potholes.
The trip plan allowed us to travel an average of 150km a day, exploring Lesotho and visiting the Black Mountain Pass with lush greenery and beautiful rock formations, the Senqu River and Maletsunyane Falls, the longest single-drop waterfall in Africa and the second in the world.
While the obstacle-surmounting abilities of the Jimny were not in doubt, I would have liked a bit more power. The engine had a tendency to scream during uphill sections. Maybe a turbocharged version would offer greater overtaking confidence for highway sections. On the plus side, fuel efficiency is commendable at 7l/100km achieved in the real world.
When the new Suzuki Jimny went on sale in 2018, ending the two-decade life-cycle of its predecessor, fans rushed to dealerships to order theirs. That meant a waiting list. More recently, Covid-19-related delays also had an impact on supply.
Despite these setbacks, Suzuki says the model remains a firm favourite and a healthy contributor to total monthly sales.
Take one on a cross-country journey and it is easy to see why.
Pricing for the 2022 Suzuki Jimny range is:
1.5 GA 5MT: R318,900
1.5 GL 5MT: R336,900
1.5 GL 4MT: R357,900
1.5 GLX 5MT: R356,900
1.5 GLX 4MT: R377,900
Five-year/200,000km warranty included.
