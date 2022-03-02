ROAD TRIP | Exploring Lesotho in the Suzuki Jimny

Over the past five decades the Suzuki Jimny has cultivated a rich heritage. Countless fans locally and abroad will attest to the ability of the compact, box-shaped utilitarian vehicle.

Its adoration may be owed to its exceptional off-road capability and endearing size. This affords it an advantage in situations where larger rivals might be cumbersome, more vulnerable to getting stuck.

When Suzuki invited us to explore Lesotho in the Jimny over four days my answer was an immediate yes.