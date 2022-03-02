POLL | Do you believe the NPA will be able to prosecute those implicated in the state capture report?
After the third volume of the report into state capture was released this week, focus has shifted to whether the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will prosecute those implicated in it.
The state capture inquiry chaired by acting chief justice Raymond Zondo sat for three years listening to evidence about alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering at state entities by several high-profile politicians and businesspeople.
Among those implicated in the three volumes of the report handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa are: former president Jacob Zuma, former ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Lynne Brown and Malusi Gigaba, and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
It also called for action or investigations against former SA Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, former GCIS CEO Mzwanele Manyi, former SAA board executives Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana, former Transnet group CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former finance heads at the entity Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and former engineering chief Thamsanqa Jiyane.
The NPA has established a dedicated “task force” to respond to the inquiry’s findings.
It said earlier this year that a review of all cases covered by the report, including those already proclaimed by its Investigating Directorate, would be conducted.
“It builds on the work done within the NPA over the past few years in collaboration with the Zondo commission and other law enforcement partners,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.
NPA boss Shamila Batohi said late last year that the extent and nature of state capture corruption would need more resources, specialised skills and capacity.
Business Unity SA (Busa) pledged its support to the NPA and said it would assist the prosecuting authority to go after those implicated in the report.
“We will co-ordinate initiatives by our members into a serious and concerted mechanism to provide necessary resources to the NPA to urgently prepare cases to prosecute those identified in the report. Such resources could include private prosecutors and other relevant assistance,” said Busa CEO Cas Coovadia.
