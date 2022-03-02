POLL | Do you believe the NPA will be able to prosecute those implicated in the state capture report?

It said earlier this year that a review of all cases covered by the report, including those already proclaimed by its Investigating Directorate, would be conducted.

“It builds on the work done within the NPA over the past few years in collaboration with the Zondo commission and other law enforcement partners,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

NPA boss Shamila Batohi said late last year that the extent and nature of state capture corruption would need more resources, specialised skills and capacity.

Business Unity SA (Busa) pledged its support to the NPA and said it would assist the prosecuting authority to go after those implicated in the report.

“We will co-ordinate initiatives by our members into a serious and concerted mechanism to provide necessary resources to the NPA to urgently prepare cases to prosecute those identified in the report. Such resources could include private prosecutors and other relevant assistance,” said Busa CEO Cas Coovadia.