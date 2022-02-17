How far do EV's actually travel in our hot SA climate?

How far is an electric car able to travel on a single charge in real-world SA conditions at a steady 120km/h?

Well, a new benchmark evaluation answers this question, putting three locally available electric vehicles (EVs) — the Jaguar I-Pace, BMW i3s and Mini Cooper SE — to the test in a first-of-its-kind simulated open-road range assessment.

This test at the Gerotek High Speed Oval in November 2021 sets a national benchmark for each of the three battery-powered variants. It lays down a historical reference point to look back on and allows consumers to evaluate battery performance advancements as more EVs are added to the local market each year.

While the maximum claimed range of any given EV is well advertised, the new test provides an indication of how far consumers would be able to go on a single charge if they were driving non-stop at the national speed limit on a characteristically hot day in SA .

Whereas the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle that automakers use to calculate advertised range includes a combination of urban, suburban, rural and highway driving scenarios, as well as prescribed acceleration phases and a set number of stops, the Annual SA Electric Car Test, which was charged by AutoTrader, concentrates solely on open-road driving.

It thus removes regenerative braking — a recovery system that redirects what would otherwise be lost kinetic energy back into the battery during deceleration, boosting overall range and rendering EVs especially well-suited to stop-start city driving — from the equation.

Considering it has the greatest net battery capacity at 84.7kWh (this is effectively the usable portion of the standard 90kWh pack) and a claimed upper-end range of 470km, it’s little surprise the Jaguar I-Pace achieved the most impressive distance on the day, circling the oval for a total of 277km and 311m at a true average speed of 119.9km/h.