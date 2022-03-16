CAR CLINIC | Behind the scenes at Ford’s Struandale engine plant

In 1964 Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa opened an engine plant, as opposed to an assembly plant, in Struandale, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. In an engine plant machining is done on components, sub-assemblies are built, and complete engines are produced. In an assembly plant complete vehicles are bolted together.

In 2015 Ford moved its two assembly plants then operating in the Eastern Cape to the former Chrysler plant in Silverton, Tshwane in Gauteng. The engine plant, however, remained , in Struandale.

It is the only engine plant of its size in SA, and probably on the African continent.

I recently secured an exclusive tour of the facility. The first impression on arriving at the plant is the pervading sense of military precision and adherence to rules.

You walk only between the lines marked for pedestrian traffic, you only cross the road at the zebra stripes, and the machining halls are as clinical as hospital operating rooms, with filtered, temperature-controlled air pumped in to maintain a positive air pressure inside the halls, thus repelling any dust that might enter.

The level of automation is astounding. Overhead gantries move rapidly and quietly under computer control, extending grapple arms to the predetermined work station to pick up a finished part, lift it and transport it to the next work station, where it will be lowered in precisely the correct position for the operation to be performed there.