×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Features

WATCH | SA-built Honda CRX chases Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring

02 September 2022 - 10:03 By Motoring Reporter

It's not every day that you see a SA-built race car roaring around the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.

So it was kind of cool to stumble upon this video footage of local club racer Keagan Pottas taking his turbocharged Honda CRX for its first ever spirited drive around the 20.8km Green Hell.

Pottas, who used to compete in the local Clubmans Racing series, recently moved to Europe and took his beloved Honda with him. The Japanese hot-hatch sports a host of modifications, including a turbocharged B16 VTEC engine that in its current state of tune (1.0 bar of boost) is sending about 290kW to the front wheels.

This gave him enough grunt to cling to the haunches of a Porsche 911 GT3 as he steered his way around this unforgiving circuit. Hit the play button and see this homegrown Honda in action — just watch out for those exhaust flames firing up through the bonnet. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Verstappen and Tsunoda race each other — in reverse

Formula One stars go head to head in a wacky dice driving backwards
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Honda Civic RS

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the recently launched Honda Civic RS.
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Electric Kia dices against supercars

New EV6 GT takes on cars like Ferrari and McLaren as it scorches the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.4 seconds
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA's new Marauder Mk2 is one of the world's toughest armoured vehicles New Models
  2. New Audi RS3 springs into SA and this is how much it'll set you back New Models
  3. Teasing Hamilton puts a cap on Alonso spat Motorsport
  4. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | The new Jeep Grand Cherokee is back and better than ever First Drives

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)