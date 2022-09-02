It's not every day that you see a SA-built race car roaring around the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.
So it was kind of cool to stumble upon this video footage of local club racer Keagan Pottas taking his turbocharged Honda CRX for its first ever spirited drive around the 20.8km Green Hell.
Pottas, who used to compete in the local Clubmans Racing series, recently moved to Europe and took his beloved Honda with him. The Japanese hot-hatch sports a host of modifications, including a turbocharged B16 VTEC engine that in its current state of tune (1.0 bar of boost) is sending about 290kW to the front wheels.
This gave him enough grunt to cling to the haunches of a Porsche 911 GT3 as he steered his way around this unforgiving circuit. Hit the play button and see this homegrown Honda in action — just watch out for those exhaust flames firing up through the bonnet.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SA-built Honda CRX chases Porsche 911 GT3 at the Nürburgring
TimesLIVE
