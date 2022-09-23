How young drivers can decrease their insurance premiums
23 September 2022 - 08:20 By Phuti Mpyane
The cost of car insurance for drivers under the age of 25 is more expensive than for older people because, according to statistics, people in that group have the worst driving records, higher accident rates and more expensive accidents...
How young drivers can decrease their insurance premiums
The cost of car insurance for drivers under the age of 25 is more expensive than for older people because, according to statistics, people in that group have the worst driving records, higher accident rates and more expensive accidents...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos